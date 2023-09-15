WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill potentially signing with WWE during the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast. Check out what Easy E thinks of one of AEW’s top women reportedly jumping ship in the highlights below.

Says he’s unsure if it is confirmed but if so he’s very happy for Cargill and thinks WWE will be great for her:

Happy for her if it’s true, happy for WWE if it’s true. I say if it’s true because every report I’ve read so far, and there’s only been a handful because it’s relatively new information, is being reported. It’s not confirmed, it’s just being reported. Let’s just see. Jade, maybe I’ve met her but I don’t know her at all, I don’t think I’ve ever had a real conversation with her. This would be an absolutely amazing opportunity for her. It’s a risk, there’s no doubt it will be a risk for her because she’s walking into an environment, she’s still relatively green, right? She’s been around for just a few years in a early stage company, meaning it’s not a touring company, there’s not four or five nights on the road, it’s not the same kind of workload as WWE. There’s going to be a major transition there, but if she’s a young woman that’s confident in herself, and I believe her to be just following her on social media. If she’s got the confidence and the determination, this could be massive for her. It could set her up for her life.

Thinks it is unfortunate for AEW but life goes on:

As far as AEW goes, it’s hard to say. Why was she even in this position? Why was she able to negotiate? There may be a good reason for it, there may be a bad reason for it. We don’t know, and it’s hard to speculate on things you don’t know. I would imagine with all of the other news floating around, Tony doesn’t really need one more negative dirt sheet news story. It’s unfortunate for AEW but hey, life goes on. Who knows, Edge could be in AEW by this time tomorrow.

Elsewhere on his podcast Bischoff explained his association with the nWo faction during his time as president of WCW. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)