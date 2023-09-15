Will Ospreay spoke about his future while being interviewed by NJPW1972.com, as his contract with New Japan expires in February 2024. Here are the highlights:

“A burden? No, but it is tolling, it is taxing (being the best). I thrive in that situation. I live for that. I want to see if anyone can knock me off my throne, and I don’t think that anyone can. I don’t think there’s anyone that can say they are consistently, on point, the best in the world. I don’t think anyone can, not in AEW, not in WWE and not in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Nobody can say they’re better than Will Ospreay. It’s pride (to represent the U.K. as champion). For a long time when people have talked about the best of the world, they’ve looked to Japan, at Kobashi or Misawa, or Okada and Tanahashi. If people didn’t think of Japan, they thought of Canada, and Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Or maybe then they look at America and bring up Bryan Danielson, and maybe CM Punk, or whatever other garbage pro-wrestlers they have over there. People have never talked about Great Britain, they never talk about the UK. But now? Honestly bruv, I don’t think anyone matches up to me right now. I wear this championship with a lot of pride, because I do think I’m the best in the world. I don’t think there’s a single person in the world, no pro wrestler that is better than Will Ospreay and that’s the pride I bring with me when I wear this championship.”

