The post-acquisition layoffs at WWE HQ began this morning. PWInsider reports the following departures so far:

* Jamie Horowitz, who worked as Executive Vice President of Development and Digital. He had been with WWE since June 2021 after coming from from DAZN, where he was Executive Vice President of Global Content

* Amanda Bloom, who worked as WWE’s Director of Enterprise Master Data & Governance. This is seen as a major departure. She was with WWE for the past seven years and was extremely important behind the scenes for the company’s Technology Department in regard to Metadata, how the company used, scrutinized and evaluated that material. Bloom was also responsible for designing the foundational content data model for navigation and discovery on the WWE Network and managed a ton of internal classifications and categorizations to help WWE’s internal technology processes be as efficient as possible

* Catherine Newman, who worked as WWE’s Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing, is also gone. She oversaw Marketing, Brand, Community Relations, Entertainment Relations, Creative Services and Photography. Newman joined WWE in June 2022 after working as Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media

