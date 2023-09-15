As noted, Amanda Bloom is no longer with WWE after being let go as a part of today’s post-acquisition layoffs. Bloom had been working as WWE’s Director of Enterprise Master Data & Governance, and her departure is seen as a major loss.

After working almost 3 years with AMC Networks, Bloom started with WWE in November 2015 as a Metadata Specialist. She was then promoted to Manager of Metadata in March 2017, and was then named Senior Manager of Metadata in June 2018. Bloom became Director of Enterprise Master Data & Governance in February 2020 and worked that role until today.

In an update, Bloom took to her LinkedIn page today and issued comments on her departure. She seemingly gave a nod to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. You can read her full statement below:



“A day I’m not sure I thought would ever come: I am among those affected by WWE’s layoffs today, and am updating my profile to #opentowork. I have been at WWE almost 8 years, more than twice as long as I’ve been at any other company, and by any measure my tenure has been an enormous success. Over that time I’ve had the opportunity to: • Design and implement an enterprise data model for an organization with robust but extremely siloed data accumulated over several years

• Work with SMEs across the organization to create master records and map the siloed data to those records

• Partner with data technology and analytics to make master and mapped data available in the data warehouse for automated, scalable reporting

• Participate in the design and deployment of a custom-built master data management platform with multiple system integrations

• Redesign our content model to align with industry standards and facilitate intuitive search and navigation on our OTT platform

• Manage the migration of our content library metadata to Peacock in time for our debut there in 2021

• Work on redesigning our MDM using a COTS solution and instituting more stringent data validation rules

• Learn and use a plethora of new apps and programming languages

• Work with some of the most talented, collaborative people it has ever been my pleasure to know, some of whom are also now on the market and you should snap them up ASAP Above all I can say that I fostered a data-centric mindset among people who had been trained to make do with subpar data, who now take pains to create, maintain and share data that meets the high standards we implemented. The best a data professional can hope for is that the level of data quality won’t decrease in their absence, and I am extremely optimistic in that regard. Now I’m off to find my next challenge. Maybe you know where it is. #KevinandSamiforever”



