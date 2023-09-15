Andrew Levine was also let go by WWE today in the post-acquisition layoffs, according to PWInsider. Levine was working as WWE’s Vice President of International & Platform Strategy, and came to WWE in May 2018 after almost 3 years with Distractify and almost 1 year with Green Matters.

Levine’s LinkedIn page states, “I oversee WWE’s International social and digital strategy, production, teams, and agencies in 10+ markets, and work in collaboration with WWE’s lines of business including programming, partnerships, marketing, monetization, brand development, talent, content operations, rights strategy, and business planning. Additionally, I lead our Platform Strategy team, which manages partner relationships, competitive analysis, and communications to accelerate growth and revenue across programming, e-commerce, and partnerships.”

You can click here for the earlier confirmed departures.

Word from WWE HQ is that the WWE Network and Podcasting divisions were hit hard with layoffs today, but there’s no word yet on who or how many were let go from those areas. There’s talk among WWE employees that at least 40-50 people have been let go, and likely more.

The rumor at WWE HQ is that a good percentage of the company’s staff are being let go, but a hard number has not been confirmed as of now. People at HQ are said to be on “pins & needles” while waiting to hear from Human Resources, or the all-clear internal memo at the end of the day once all layoffs have been made.

We noted before how employees were asked to stay home and work today so that HR could handle the layoff calls privately and respectfully. The fact everyone was separated has added to the sense of unease at WWE HQ, especially since in the case of those already cut, they will not get a chance to personally return to the office and say their goodbyes or pick up their belongings, so today brings an unceremonious end to their time with the company.

It was reported last night that talent cuts likely would not happen today, but they have been planned for some time. PWInsider has reiterated that there are no plans for talent cuts today, as today’s layoffs are mainly bout cutting employees who would be considered redundant as UFC and WWE’s offices are combined under the TKO Group Holdings banner. There’s an internal belief among some that the WWE roster, the production team, on-air talents and those who work with talents, such as producers and coaches, will not be part of today’s cuts.

