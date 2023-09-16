Today’s layoffs at WWE HQ in Stamford were completed by 6pm ET, if not shortly before. PWInsider reports that more than 100+ employees were let go over the course of the day. The cuts were expected as the company is restructured following Endeavor’s acquisition for the merger of WWE and UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

WWE President Nick Khan issued an internal e-mail to confirm that the layoffs were done, and he thanked all employees for their understanding. He also asked everyone based in Stamford to report to WWE HQ this coming Tuesday for a staff meeting.

Friday was described as a rough day for everyone in the company, whether they were let go or not.

It was confirmed that no talent cuts were made on Friday, and they were never planned for this week. It’s still rumored that cuts will be made to the talent rosters soon, but nothing has been confirmed.

We noted earlier how the WWE Network, Podcasting, Marketing and Live Events divisions were hit pretty hard by today’s cuts. PWInsider adds that some WWE divisions were “absolutely ripped apart” by the cuts. The Insight & Analytics team had 20+ members but at least 17 were let go on Friday. The Graphic Design department also had departures. It was noted that not all divisions had layoffs, and that if employees were part of a smaller division or team, it was more likely that they were spared.

Dana Warrior was one of the most surprising cuts made. The wife of late WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior began working with the company shortly after her husband passed away in 2014. She worked as a Brand Ambassador and was then brought onto the WWE Creative Team in 2019. She worked that role until 2022, when she left the team to work on WWE’s Community Outreach division.

Alexa Gotthardt was also let go. She had worked as WWE’s Manager of Digital Campaign Management. After 5 years with PUMA Group and almost 2 years with Coface, WWE hired Gotthardt in February 2022, to work the role she was in at the time of her departure. She wrote the following on her LinkedIn page:



I was on the #WWE / #TKO list nobody wanted to be on today. Even though I can’t stay, I’ve got some epic memories to carry me through. It wasn’t just rolling out and optimizing partners’ digital campaigns- I got to enjoy so many laughs and learnings with the team. From working with some of the best talent around, to writing some of the funniest social media copy we’ll ever think of, being able to help at productions, appearances or even to wrangling a French Bulldog- it’s been a very memorable time! Please let me know if you happen to hear of an opening anywhere; I pride myself on being creative yet organized and am looking forward to continuing my career in a similar role. Thank you for your support. – Alexa



