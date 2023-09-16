WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

SmackDown opened from the Ball Arena in Denver with Pat McAfee making his surprise pop to a big pop. He was interrupted by Austin Theory for a war of words. Theory ended up threatening McAfee, but McAfee called his bluff and said Theory just wants to be like him.

The back & forth continued until Theory knocked the fans and McAfee declared that SmackDown is The People’s Show. He asked Theory if he knows what that means, and then The Rock’s music hit to a huge pop as the roof blew off the arena.

Rock hit the ring to a big pop and posed. Theory said it’s been a long time but Rock told him, “Shut your bitch ass up!,” for another big reaction. Rock said Theory clearly doesn’t know how this works. He then handed the mic to McAfee and removed his jacket as the crowd continued to cheer. Rock then did his legendary “Finally!” line to mark his return to Denver as a “Rocky!” chant broke out. Theory then tried his own “Finally!” line and said these stupid people get to see Rock and Austin in the ring one more time, in a reference to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Theory continued and said this time it won’t be Stone Cold, it will be a real ass kicker, one who can beat the whole WWE Mount Rushmore.

Rock went to interrupt but Theory cut him off by stealing his “It doesn’t matter!” line. Rock appreciated this and said it does matter what he says, and it matters what the people say. Rock said Theory brought up Stone Cold, and that’s Rock’s boy. Rock said if Austin was here tonight, he’d ask the crowd if they want to see him whip Theory’s ass. Rock said the roof flew off the place tonight because this is Rock’s SmackDown and we are live, and it does matter what the people say.

Rock went on and mentioned how Theory chose to trash talk McAfee, the fans, Rock and Austin. He confirmed that Theory’s name is Austin Theory, and he is from Atlanta. Rock says this means Theory really is an A-hole. Rock then said he will show Theory how live we are because in three seconds, one side of the arena will chant “you are!” and the other side will chant “an asshole!” McAfee and Rock then led the chant, just as Rock promised, as Theory looked on and seethed. Rock then flipped the chant and had the two sides switch what they were yelling. Theory yelled for everyone to shut up, and declared that he is not an asshole, while FOX was busy bleeping certain parts of the chant.

Rock went on defending the people and said they are having fun with Rock tonight. Rock then warned that he will whip Theory’s candy ass all over Denver in about three seconds… Theory quickly attacked but Rock fought back and hit a Spinebuster. The crowd then went wild as Rock stood over Theory in the middle of the ring to prepare for The People’s Elbow. Rock nailed it to a big pop, and then stood tall as his music hit. Rock then motioned to McAfee, and he also dropped his version of The People’s Elbow, knocking Theory’s shoe off. Rock tossed Theory’s shoe into the crow as his music hit again. The segment ended with Rock and McAfee posing in the corners as fans cheered them on.

Rock and McAfee later appeared in a backstage segment, joking about how Denver would have continued with the “asshole!” chant for two hours if they weren’t stopped. Rock thanked McAfee and they embraced. McAfee then told Rock that someone he can’t see just walked up – John Cena.

Cena and Rock immediately got serious and faced off as they approached each other. The longtime rivals had a brief showdown as fans watching in the arena cheered. Rock then commented on how he sees Cena trying to smile. They both smiled and embraced. Cena welcomed Rock home and Rock thanked him, adding that it’s good to be here.

We noted earlier how Rock and McAfee were rumored to be at SmackDown as they were in nearby Boulder, Colorado for The Rocky Mountain Showdown, which is the Colorado vs. Colorado State football game at Folsom Field, that will also air on FOX. McAfee also conducted a live interview with Rock on his show earlier today, from Folsom. For those who missed it, you can click here for what Rock said to McAfee about possible major WWE plans.

El regreso de Pat McAfee para empezar este show de SmackDown. Siempre mola verle de vuelta y más si está Michael Cole por ahí. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4taFvMoZQb — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

Austin Theory interrumpiendo a Pat McAfee al dar inicio SmackDown. Esos recuerdos de la rivalidad que tuvieron de cara a WrestleMania 38. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/arXiVaPNMJ — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

El pop colosal con el regreso de The Rock a WWE cuatro años después. QUÉ MOMENTO. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9vdiyLdZde — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

Cómo se había echado de menos esa sensación de GRANDEZA que siempre transmite The Rock. De que van a pasar cosas chingonas. El Campeón del Pueblo está de vuelta. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PyGJiiTdZp — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

Austin Theory va a ser humillado por John Cena y por The Rock en el mismo año. Pobre hombre. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vXWzDcpkye — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

"Finally, The Rock has come BACK to Denver" Esas pocas palabras que encienden a cualquier público. Es que sigo flipando. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ynyRbSFp2W — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

Lo de FOX tapando los cánticos que el mismo The Rock había provocado… madre mía. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xCvrRrjpeG — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

Así se ha escuchado en USA el momento en el que The Rock le dice al público que llame "gilipollas" y la realización lo corta. Esto es una puta mierda. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IcyPwEcOLj — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

Como habíamos echado de menos un simple People's Elbow de The Rock. Uno de los GOATs de WWE está de vuelta. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Nob6cTSerA — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

Tiene pinta de que la aparición de The Rock ha sido solo algo aislado, que no irá a más que un simple show. Pero cómo ha molado. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8iJdKlia1Z — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

Este apretón de manos y posterior abrazo entre The Rock y John Cena. Demasiada calidad aquí. El Once, o Twice in a Lifetime. Maravilloso. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Pn5vLYTd2j — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

Llevamos media hora de SmackDown y ya me parece el mejor show del año. Que no me despierten de este sueño. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KShuc8jYxr — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 16, 2023

