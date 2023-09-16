WWE has announced AJ Styles vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor for tonight’s SmackDown. This is not confirmed to be the main event, but insider Better Wrestling Experience noted that a push to bring Styles back to a “huge” main event status will begin tonight.

It was also noted that the Styles – The Bloodline storyline will continue strong towards WWE Crown Jewel on November 4 in Saudi Arabia. It’s not clear if this means they are doing AJ vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

LA Knight will face The Miz in a rematch of their Payback match, which Knight won. It was noted that Knight will also have a big night tonight.

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley are set to get some heat tonight, according to BWE. As noted, WWE has the trio listed internally as heels, but fans have cheered their recent segments since being put together.

Santos Escobar vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio has been discussed.

John Cena is appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight. It was also noted that Cena will be “saying hello to a few old friends” on the show. It was indicated that Cena may have some interaction with Styles, but not confirmed.

Aside from today’s WWE HQ cuts, word is that tonight’s SmackDown will be a “fun and dramatic” show. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party with your feedback.

