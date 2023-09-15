Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET, for the remainder of the show as of 8:30pm:

* Big WWE Spoiler Updates on AJ Styles Plans, John Cena, The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley, More

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

* Promo with The LWO. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are to be involved with LWO tonight and set up a match

* The Street Profits vs. The LWO

* LA Knight vs. The Miz

* Pretty Deadly backstage

* Damage CTRL backstage

* Bayley vs. Asuka

* John Cena on The Grayson Waller Effect

* The Rock isn’t listed on internal rundowns, and likely wouldn’t be

