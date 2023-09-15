WWE SmackDown Results 9/15/23

The Ball Arena

Denver, Colorado

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

The Rock, Pat McAfee and Austin Theory Segment

Pat McAfee: Mile High City, I love you. You know, I was just up the road in the rockies for College Game Day, covering Deion Sanders and The Colorado Buffaloes. And when I look online to keep up with the direction of the greatest wrestling show to ever grace television, WWE SmackDown, I saw that it was only an hour away and there was a zero percent chance I wasn’t going to take the ride down here to feel the greatest universe on earth, The WWE Universe. The greatest crowds of all the crowds. And it’s my honor to say welcome to Friday Night SmackDown.

Austin Theory: This isn’t SmackDown, this is Austin Theory Live. And look what the cat dragged in. I’m trying to think, a lot of people that live here, the oxygen doesn’t reach their brain because they’re so high up, you know, kind of like you. Hey, they gotta boo me. I’m 26 years old, I’m everywhere. When you were 26, well, you just had a mugshot. But, me, I’m on a mug, I’m on a t-shirt, I’m on a backpack. There’s nothing that I can’t do. Shut your mouths. I’m not out here because of them, I’m out here because of you. Remember, we got unfinished business. I don’t know who you think you are, because you got a private jet, you got a little desk that you sit behind and talk about college football. Guess what? I got something really special for you. You see, I could drop you in a couple of seconds. And you know what’s going to happen? Listen up, you are gonna go back to your show, sitting there, injured, and you’re not going to do a damn thing. Just like Aaron Rodgers.

Pat McAfee: Alright, you’re not going to do a damn thing. I’m pumped that you’re trying to dress up like me and be like me.

Austin Theory: Wait, you think I want to be like you? When I wear a black tank top, I look like a Greek god. When you wear a black tank top, you like your ass was supposed to be flipping fries.

Pat McAfee: Listen up, Greek God. I don’t want to fight you right now, okay? No, I’m currently enjoying the hell out of the local cause here and that’s not necessarily something I would like to get into. But you said something in the beginning, you said this isn’t SmackDown, this is what? Austin Theory Live?

Austin Theory: Yeah, Austin Theory Live. Get used to it, loser.

Pat McAfee: This is the biggest problem with you. You’re so disrespectful, not only to the business as a whole, but to all of these people out here. Austin, this will never be your show. This is the people’s show. And you know what that means?

– The Rock makes his way down to the ring for his first WWE in-ring appearance since October of 2019.

Austin Theory: Do you know who’s ring this is? It’s been a long time, Rock, a long time.

The Rock: Shut your bitch ass up. You clearly don’t know how all of this works. Finally, The Rock has come back to Denver.

Austin Theory: Finally, The Ignorant People get to see The Rock and Austin back in the ring, one last time. Only this time, it’s not boring old Stone Cold. It’s a badass Austin. The Austin that’s going to go on to be so great, I’m going to be the entire mount rush more. It Doesn’t Matter What The Rock Says.

The Rock: You see, it actually does matter what The Rock says. But more importantly, it matters what the people say. You bring up Stone Cold Steve Austin, that’s The Rock’s boy. But if he were here, right now, this is what he would say. If you want to see me whoop this jabroni’s ass, give me a hell yeah? So, you see, the roof just blew off the place because we are live. And as The Rock says, This Is SmackDown, This Is the Rock’s show, and it matters what they say. So, you see how loud they got. So, you want to talk trash about Stone Cold, talk trash about Pat, talk trash about the people. Well, The Rock says this. You’re Austin Theory, right? And you’re from A-Town, is that right? Well, something else I’m damn right about is you clearly are an A-Hole. Oh, The Rock is going to show you, we are live and in about three seconds, this side of the arena is going to chant, you are, and then this side of the arena is going to chant, an asshole. That was amazing, by the way. The Rock got goosebumps right there. Now, we’re going to reverse the same exact chant.

Austin Theory: Shut your damn mouth. I am not an Asshole.

The Rock: Yeah, I know it’s a two-hour show, but right now The Rock and the people are having fun. Here’s a lesson for you. The Rock doesn’t know who you are, but let The Rock tell you this. Your name is Austin Theory, The Rock has a theory of his own. And here’s the thing, you come on The Rock’s show, the people’s show, here on SmackDown. You run down the people, they’re the reason why all it happens. Here’s The Rock’s theory, in three seconds, The Rock is going to whoop your candy-ass all-over Denver.

Theory clocks Rock with the microphone. Theory is throwing haymakers at Rock. Rock reverses out of the irish whip from Theory. Rock drops Theory with The SpineBuster. Rock delivers The People’s Elbow. After that, McAfee delivers a People’s Elbow of his own to close the segment.

First Match: AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor w/The Judgment Day

Balor attacks Styles before the bell rings. Balor repeatedly stomps on Styles chest. Balor whips Styles across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Styles with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Styles with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Styles reverses out of the irish whip from Balor. Styles goes for a Sunset Flip, but Balor counters with a basement dropkick. Balor hooks the outside leg for a one count. Balor with clubbing crossfaces. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Styles with heavy bodyshots. Styles with a straight right hand. Balor thrust kicks the midsection of Styles. Styles leapfrogs over Balor. Styles drops down on the canvas. Styles dropkicks Balor. Styles with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Balor regroups on the outside. Styles has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Styles decks Balor with a JawBreaker. Styles with two knife edge chops. Balor reverses out of the irish whip from Styles.

Styles ducks a clothesline from Balor. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Styles delivers The Phenomenal Blitz. Styles with a running forearm smash. Styles with a leaping corner clothesline. Balor rakes the eyes of Styles. Styles ducks under clothesline from Balor. Styles with a SitOut GutBuster for a two count. Styles puts Balor on the top turnbuckle. Balor blocks The Top Rope Hurricanrana. Styles sweeps out the legs of Balor. Balor denies The Styles Clash. Styles hits The Ushigoroshi. Balor exits the ring. Styles drops Balor with The Slingshot Phenomenal Forearm. Styles rolls Balor back into the ring. Styles clotheslines Dominik Mysterio. Priest runs interference. The referee has ejected The Judgment Day from the ringside area. Styles rocks Balor with a forearm smash. Balor dodges The Phenomenal Forearm. Styles gets Balor in position for The Styles Clash. Styles gets distracted by Jimmy Uso. Styles knocks Jimmy off the ring apron. Balor rolls Styles over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Finn Balor via Pinfall

– We see The Rock have a nice embrace with Pat McAfee and John Cena in the backstage area.

– Finn Balor asks Jimmy Uso if it would be a good idea for both of The Usos to join The Judgment Day? Jimmy’s attention is on rejoining The Bloodline. Balor reminds Jimmy that there’s no leaders in The Judgment Day, unlike The Bloodline with Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman was lurking around in the back.

– Santos Escobar challenges Rey Mysterio to a match for the WWE United States Championship. Mysterio was unsure at first where Escobar was coming from, but he accepts the challenge. Bobby Lashley makes his way down to the ring with The Streets Profits. Lashley pokes fun at the turmoil in the tag team division and the multiple factions in WWE. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza challenges The Streets Profit to a match right now.

Second Match: The Street Profits w/Bobby Lashley vs. Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza w/The LWO

This match started during the commercial break. Wilde whips Dawkins across the ring. Wilde scores the elbow knockdown. Wilde with a Twisting Elbow Drop for a two count. Mendoza with a Running Enzuigiri to Ford. Dawkins launches Mendoza over the top rope. Wilde repeatedly kicks Dawkins in the face. Wilde dives over Dawkins. Dawkins tags in Ford. The Streets Profits connects with The Revelation to pickup the victory. After the match, Lashley tells The Profits to show no mercy and not hold back. That leads us to Lashley and The Profits laying out The LWO.

Winner: The Street Profits via Pinfall

– The 2024 Royal Rumble will emanate from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

– Paul Heyman is trying to calm down Solo Sikoa. Heyman says that Jimmy Uso is trying to start fights that Solo will have to finish. However, Solo is only allowed to handle business when Roman Reigns makes the call. Solo tells Heyman that he’s going to end this, tonight.

– Pretty Deadly barges into Adam Pearce’s office. Elton Prince is soon to be medically cleared from his shoulder injury. Pearce is confused why Prince is in a wheelchair when he suffered a shoulder injury. Pretty Deadly intend to get revenge on Ridge Holland and The Brawling Brutes.

– Next week on SmackDown, Iyo Sky will put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Asuka. Bayley is perplexed as to why Iyo is rushing into this title match when she’s never been in the ring with Asuka. Dakota Kai says that Bayley needs to get her mind in the right place because she’s been distracted by Shotzi Blackheart.

Third Match: LA Knight vs. The Miz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight backs Miz into the turnbuckles. Miz applies a side headlock. Knight whips Miz across the ring. Knight drops down on the canvas. Knight drops Miz with a shoulder tackle. Knight is playing mind games with Miz. Miz applies a waist lock. Knight transitions into a side headlock. Knight with another shoulder tackle. Miz retreats to the corner. Miz drives Knight face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Miz repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Chop Exchange. Knight whips Miz across the ring. Knight Powerslams Miz for a two count. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, but Miz lands back on his feet. Knight blocks The O’Connor Roll. Knight with a NeckBreaker. Knight buries his shoulder into the midsection of Miz. Knight with a slingshot shoulder tackle. Miz reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Miz delivers The Kitchen Sink.

Miz with a Running Boot. Miz drops his weight on Knight’s back. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Miz ducks a clothesline from Knight. Knight avoids The Belly to Back Suplex. Knight with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Knight with a Flying Bulldog off the second rope. Knight follows that with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Miz clings onto the ring skirt. Miz rakes the eyes of Knight. Miz with The Awesome Clothesline. Miz with a Modified Flatliner for a two count. Miz has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Miz kicks Knight in the ribs. IT Kicks! Miz with a Running Boot. Miz with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Knight blocks The Skull Crushing Finale.Knight decks Miz with a back elbow smash. Miz kicks Knight in the gut. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Miz. Miz kicks Knight in the chest. Knight clotheslines Miz. Knight drops Miz with a DDT.

Knight repeatedly stomps on Miz’s chest. Knight with a Running Knee Strike in the corner for a two count. Knight goes for a Vertical Supex, but Miz lands back on his feet. Rollup Exchange. Miz kicks the left knee of Knight. Knight blocks The Implant DDT. Knight with a shoulder block from the apron. Miz kicks Knight in the face. Miz with a Running Knee Lift. Miz with The Draping CodeBreaker for a two count. Knight avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Knight is throwing haymakers at Miz. Knight dumps Miz ribs first on the top rope. Knight connects with The BFT to pickup the victory. After the match, LA Knight grabs the microphone. From the day that he walked into SmackDown, he was coming for gold. He’s looking at the top of the mountain. It doesn’t matter if it’s Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns, he’s coming for gold and you need to understand who’s game it is with everybody saying, LA Knight, YEAH!

Winner: LA Knight via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Asuka vs. Bayley w/Damage CTRL

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quick shoving contest. Asuka pie faces Bayley. Bayley stomps on the left foot of Asuka. Bayley with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Asuka. Asuka with combination kicks. Bayley sends Asuka face first into the canvas. Bayley rolls Asuka over for a two count. Bayley avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Bayley uses the referee as a shield. Bayley pulls Asuka down to the mat. Asuka reverses out of the irish whip from Bayley. Bayley launches Asuka over the top rope. Asuka with a forearm smash. Asuka delivers a Missile Dropkick. Bayley dodges The Sliding Knee Strike. Bayley drives Asuka face first into the steel ring post. Bayley has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Bayley applies a rear chin lock. Asuka attacks the midsection of Bayley. Asuka with a JawBreaker. Bayley responds with The Middle Rope Stunner.

Bayley with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Asuka blocks The Sunset Flip. Asuka applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bayley rolls Asuka over for a two count. Asuka decks Bayley with a back elbow smash. Asuka kicks Bayley in the face. Asuka with a Release German Suplex. Asuka with a Mid-Kick. Back Elbow Exchange. Asuka with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Asuka hits The Shining Wizard for a two count. Asuka with another Mid-Kick. Bayley sends Asuka to the corner. Asuka thrust kicks the midsection of Bayley. Bayley blocks The Running CodeBreaker. Asuka applies The Ankle Lock. Asuka drops Bayley with The Flying CodeBreaker for a two count. Both ladies spill to the outside. Bayley dumps Asuka face first on the ring apron. Bayley whips Asuka into the LED Barricade. Bayley removes the hood of the announce table. Bayley gets distracted by Shotzi Blackheart who appeared in the crowd. Asuka with the backslide cover to pickup the victory. After the match, Bayley runs away from Shotzi.

Winner: Asuka via Pinfall

“The Grayson Waller Effect” With Special Guest: John Cena & Jimmy Uso

Grayson Waller: I’ve had the opportunity to have some huge guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. Hall Of Famers. Social Media Superstars. Men and Woman who think they are the goat. But honestly, that moniker only belongs to one person and he’s my special guest tonight. And I’m so glad that he’s on the show tonight. And despite the fact that he’s headlined multiple WrestleMania’s, won championship after world championships, starring in Hollywood blockbuster, his star is starting to fade away quicker than his hairline. But don’t worry, his rise to the top starts tonight, courtesy of The Grayson Waller Rub. Ladies and gentlemen, The Greatest Of All-Time, John Cena. Wow, this is like a dream, right. It must really be an honor to be on The Grayson Waller Effect. You know, when I talk to grownups, I take my hat off like my mom told me.

But I asked you to be on the show for a reason, John. As a host, I think you need some help, kid. I think you need some advice because you are out here stealing the spotlight. You need to be more like, Grayson Waller. You know, just sit back and watch the stars shine. But you couldn’t help yourself, couldn’t you? You had to make it all about yourself one more time. In fact, at Payback, you got back in the ring, not as a competitor, no, as the special guest referee. And then you had the audacity to come out here and lie to these people. He’s lying to you all, you know it, I know it. You don’t want to be an in-ring competitor anymore. Yeah, truth hurts, right? And there is no doubt that you are the greatest of all-time. But there’s also no doubt that you’re not even close to being the greatest right now, lad. In fact, you haven’t been the same since WrestleMania, when my boy, Austin Theory, who just whooped The Rock, beat you. John, whoa, this is a talk show and it’s your time to speak.

– Jimmy Uso comes down to the ring right as Cena was about to talk. Jimmy snatches the microphone out of Cena’s hands.

Jimmy Uso: Kangaroo Jack, you got a point here. Nobody wants you here, John, nobody. I told you two weeks ago, they are here to see, Jimmy Uso. Yeah, they love you here, but check this out, uce. I came out here to tell you to your face, you trying to embarrass me like you did two weeks ago? Do it, John. If you ain’t going to do it, then get the hell out of my ring, John.

Solo Sikoa makes his way down to the ring with Paul Heyman. Sikoa gets up in Cena’s grill. Sikoa grabs Jimmy by his throat. He teases to clock Jimmy with The Samoan Spike. Sikoa SuperKicks Cena. Sikoa and Jimmy gangs up on Cena. AJ Styles storms into the ring. Cena dumps Sikoa out of the ring. Cena delivers The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but Sikoa gets in the way. Heyman is trying to talk sense to Sikoa as the show goes off the air.

