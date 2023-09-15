Based on a new report, 2024 is looking to be a big year for AEW.

It was noted today by Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men podcast that he feels very confident that AEW’s new home will be on Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform MAX (fka HBO MAX) next year, and that AEW will expand its pay-per-view schedule to 12 events per year.

The report on AEW and MAX has led to a lot of speculation on fans possibly having to pay to watch Dynamite, Rampage and Collision on MAX, but that is not the case. It was later clarified on Twitter that this would be AEW’s new “home” for pay-per-view events and archived content, similar to WWE on Peacock and UFC on ESPN+.

Regarding AEW’s three weekly shows, it was indicated that a new TV deal is coming soon. This has been rumored for months and word now is that the rights deal will be done “very soon” as AEW and WBD continue their partnership. It’s likely that Dynamite, Rampage and Collision will remain on TNT/TBS.

There was no talk of ROH TV being a part of this deal, but that could always change. It was also reported months ago that ROH programming was not planned for AEW’s deal with WBD, and it looks like that has not changed.

It’s been reported in the media how WBD is looking to make more budget cuts. This was pointed out to Zarian but he stated that he was told what he reported, reiterating how confident he is in the 2024 plans. He also stated on the podcast that this is not a prediction, indicating that this is something he was told by a reliable source.

The serious talk of 12 pay-per-views per year was first reported back in July, and it was said that WBD wanted AEW to expand the pay-per-view schedule. It will be interesting to see how the AEW product is affected by this particular change as this would be way up from 5 events (two free) in 2019, 4 in 2020, 4 in 2021, 5 in 2022, and 7 in 2023. AEW already has 1 confirmed for 2024 and that’s All In on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

AEW reportedly had plans to air All In on MAX, but that obviously did not happen. You can click here for details. As noted at this link, AEW President Tony Khan stated in early August that getting the AEW library on MAX is a dream of his.

