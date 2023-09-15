WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently joined Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview about his upcoming documentary, where the Olympic Gold medal winner revealed that he once defeated the Beast Brock Lesnar in a shoot wrestling match. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he defeated Brock Lesnar in a shoot wrestling match back in 2002:

We wrestled just once. It was during the day before a WWE show back in 2002. Dave [Shultz] taught me how to teach myself. The technique he instilled in me, that’s ultimately how I beat Brock. Brock said he’d beat my ass. So when Brawler told me that, I said, ‘Let’s go.’

Admits that it was very close but he edged Lesnar out:

Brock was picking Big Show up, double legging him, just wrecking him–and that’s when I thought, ‘I don’t know if I can beat this kid. But I figured, I may as well try. It was a tight match. I didn’t dominate. But I won.

On the differences between a national champion and a gold medalist:

There’s a big difference between a national champion and a gold medalist. I knew Brock was going to do his college wrestling with straight double legs. It was all about positioning. That’s what Dave taught me, and that’s why I hardly ever got scored on. Brock didn’t score on me.

