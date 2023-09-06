Kurt Angle reflects on the Attitude Era of WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Grue Rume Show, where he complimented the talents that wrestle in WWE and AEW today, but doesn’t think they hold a candle to the talent at the height of wrestling’s most popular era.

Both companies [AEW and WWE] have a lot of talent right now. I wouldn’t say they have the talent that we had back in the Attitude Era. Back then, everybody was a superstar. Lower card guys, middle card guys, the Godfather, Val Venis, Bob Holly, guys that were midcard and opening card guys were huge stars. Now, there are five or six top guys in the company that everyone knows and everyone else is not as recognized. Back then, we had a special group of guys. Don’t get me wrong, the guys today, they are much more athletic and do a lot more crazy stuff, more flips and acrobatic stunts. Hopefully, they’ll hone that in and come back to the way wrestling was where you have wrestling moves and stuff like that, not just stunts. I think everyone is doing a good job today in WWE and AEW.

Elsewhere in the interview, Angle spoke about AEW continuing to rise in pro-wrestling culture, but explains why they will never catchup to WWE. You can read about that here.

