Kurt Angle discusses WWE and AEW.

The Hall of Famer appeared on the Grue Rume Show to give his thoughts on the two top promotions, where he was asked about AEW potentially catching up to WWE. Angle believes AEW is doing a great job but doesn’t think they could ever catch up to WWE due to the amount of money WWE is worth.

It’s crazy because fans pick sides. They pick who their favorite is. WWE is still in the lead, I think they’ll always be in the lead, don’t get me wrong, AEW is doing great, they’ve done pretty well in ratings from time to time and been close to beating WWE in ratings at certain points. The WWE is just a monster. They are a company worth $9 billion. When you have that kind of money behind you, it’s hard to compete with. Don’t get me wrong, Tony Kahn has money too, but not WWE-type money.

On a recent edition of his podcast Angle spoke about his health and revealed that he will need to get shoulder replacement surgery soon. You can read about that here.

