As noted, former WWE superstar CJ Perry (Lana) made a surprise appearance at last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view to help her husband Miro, who was being beaten down by Powerhouse Hobbs after their match. The Redeemer had defeated Hobbs and eventually chased him off, but left Perry alone in the ring as he seemed offended that she was there.

Tony Khan spoke about Perry’s status with AEW at the post-show media scrum. He says that while it was great to have her the deal is not full-time or for very long.

I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guarantee or anything, but at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us. I thought it was a great surprise.

Miro besting Hobbs in a “MEAT SHOWDOWN” was one of many big events that happened at All Out. If you missed it, you can check out a full recap of the show here.