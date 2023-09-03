Seven days removed from the last AEW PPV, let’s go!

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor

Eight-man Tag: FTR & The Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Better Than You, Baybay (c) vs. The Dark Order

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW All Out 2023

Live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois! Excalibur, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness are on the call tonight.

Match #1. ROH World Tag Team Championship: Better Than You Baybay (c) vs. The Dark Order

I had streaming issues so we’re joining in progress. Rolling elbow, enziguiri, stunner, German combo by The Dark Order. Reynolds has the belt in the corner and Silver sends Cole into him, but Cole hits him with a big boot. Superkick to Silver. MJF, who was not down at ringside, now comes back from the back and asks for the tag. MJF gets it! Back elbows to everyone. Mounted punches by MJF to everyone but Reynolds and Silver have a meeting of the minds and MJF sends Reynolds head-first into Silver’s groin. MJF looks for the Kangaroo Kick and nails it! Double clothesline to Reynolds and this one is over!

Winners and STILL ROH World Tag Team Champions: Better Than You Baybay

Samoa Joe hits the ring as MJF is still down and locks MJF in a guillotine choke before security separates everyone.

Match #2. ROH World TV Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor

Joe starts with some body shots in the corner as both men fight to the outside. Back in the ring, Taylor gets the upper hand and hits Joe with a big uranage for two. Enziguiri by Joe sends Taylor to the outside before following up with a tope suicida. Manhattan drop by Joe and a big boot. Senton by Joe gets a one count. Joe locks in the rear naked choke from the apron as Taylor walks Joe out and connects with a modified Tower of London! Big splash off the middle rope gets two. Taylor hits the ropes and Joe follows up with a huge lariat. Both men trade elbows as Joe grabs a Thai clinch and delivers a bunch of knees to the chest and face. Joe locks in the Kokina Clutch and this one is over!

Winner and STILL ROH World TV Champion: Samoa Joe

Rating: **3/4. Matches don’t have to be long to be awesome. This one was a sprint between two big ol’ hosses.

Match #3. AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

Darby attacks early but Luchasaurus takes him outside and throws him into the guard rail a thousand times. Luchasaurus sends Darby into the steps head-first and Darby is bleeding. Luchasaurus puts the steel steps on Darby’s back as Luchasaurus walks on them, into the ring. Nick Wayne pulls the steps off Darby’s back but he’s in trouble. Hammer throw by Luchasaurus sends Darby into the buckle and hard. Darby comes off the middle rope with a springboard crossbody that gets a quick two. Darby comes off the top with a crossbody and Luchasaurus doesn’t budge. Darby trips Luchasaurus’ feet out from underneath him on the apron and forces Luchasaurus into a seat in a chair on the outside. Darby goes up top and takes out Luchasaurus with a somersault senton, and the chair. Crucifix bomb by Darby gets a long two count. Darby tries to go up top but Luchasaurus catches him and hits a high angle German suplex, sending Darby crashing down on his head. Argentine Backbreaker by Luchasaurus, as Christian tells Nick Wayne to throw the towel in on the outside. Darby gets free of the backbreaker and takes Christian out with a suicide dive on the outside. Darby tries to go up top again but Luchasaurus meets him and Darby bites the hand. Avalanche Code Red by Darby! One, two, thr– no! That was three! That was three! Darby goes up top for the Coffin Drop but Christian takes out Nick Wayne with a chair on the outside. Christian threatens the ConChairTo as Darby thinks about it, but the distraction allows Luchasaurus to grab Darby from behind. Tombstone! Luchasaurus holds on. A second tombstone. A third! Lariat to the back of the head by Luchasaurus and this one is over.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Luchasaurus

Rating: ***1/4. Darby, as usual, does insane Darby things and that was the story here. Darby tries to overcome the much larger Luchasaurus and darn near did it, but had to decide to save his friend Nick Wayne over himself.

Christian threatens a ConChairTo but the locker room empties out to save Darby as Christian and Luchasaurus escape.

Match #4. Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

STIFF collar and elbow tie up to start. Miro throwing some heavy right hands before beating Hobbs down in the corner. Spinning leg lariat by Miro. Big running dropkick by Miro as Hobbs is trying to recover. Hobbs catches a charging Miro and sends him flying with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Running clothesline in the corner by Hobbs but he misses a big splash. Running cannonball off the apron by Miro. Bear hug by Hobbs, trying to ground Miro, before switching to a headlock. Both men trade running body blocks before switching to hard clotheslines. Neither man is budging and the crowd loves it. Miro finally gets the upper hand and drops Miro with three clotheslines in a row. Hobbs fights off a suplex o the outside and heads up top. “Fight Forever! BEEF!” Superplex by Miro and both men are down. Miro connects with his kick but Hobbs didn’t go down. Miro looks for a second one but Hobbs moves and hits a powerslam. Two count. Lariats from both arms by Hobbs now but Miro comes off the ropes with a huge clothesline. BEEF. MEAT. Jumping side kick number two from Miro and she gets a two count. GAME. OVER. Stomp to the back by Miro before locking in the Camel Clutch. Hobbs fights his way to his feet! Hobbs runs Miro into the turnbuckle to break the hold. HOLY MEAT! Miro comes off the second rope right into a huge spinebuster. One, two, no! Hobbs now looks for Game Over on Miro! Miro reverses and spinebusters Hobbs! GAME. OVER. HOBBS TAPS!

Winner: Miro

Rating: ****. Sue me, but this ruled. TWO BIG MEATY MEN BUMPING MEAT. Two dudes just beating the absolute potatoes out of each other. MORE OF THIS.

Both men bro hug after the match. HOBBS ATTACKS MIRO FROM BEHIND! Lana is here!

Lana poses, then hits the ring with a chair and hits Hobbs from behind. This allows Miro to finish the job with the chair, but Miro looks angry.

Match #5. AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho w/ Saraya

Ruby Soho has her old entrance music now, Ruby Soho by Rancid. Both women trade strikes early. Saraya gets the attention of Statlander, who chases her around the ring, but Ruby Soho catches her with a shotgun dropkick off the apron. Ruby connects with a big running knee to Statlander, who was sandwiched between the boot and the guard rail on the outside. Ruby in control in the ring but Statlander counters with a No Future of her own in the middle. Both women are down. Running knee strike by Statlander in the corner. Powerslam gets two. Statlander tries to get Ruby up in a fireman’s carry but Ruby comes back with a big Saito suplex. Tiltawhirl backbreaker by Statlander and an inside leg hook Michinoku Driver. Two count. Gory Special by Statlander but Ruby counters with a roll up for two. Ruby counters Sunday Night Fever with a roll up for two. Both women meet in the middle with a crossbody and they’re down. Ruby on the apron now, heading up top, but gets caught by Statlander. Avalanche powerslam by Statlander! Two count. Fireman’s carry into an electric chair by Statlander but Ruby counters with a posionrana! Tornado DDT off the top by Ruby and a basement hurricanrana driver! One, two, no! Blue Thunder Bomb by Statlander out of nowhere gets a two. Saraya provides a distraction as Statlander goes up top. No Future off the top by Ruby! Destination Unknown! Two count. Saraya provides another distraction, this time for the referee, as Ruby tries to grab the spray paint. Toni Storm pops up out of nowhere and grabs the spray paint from Ruby, allowing Statlander to finish this one with Sunday Night Fever

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Kris Statlander

Rating: ***1/2. This was a heck of a match between these two women. I could go without Statlander kicking out of both of Ruby’s finishers, but it was a heck of a war here. The Outcasts implode!

Match #6. No DQ Strap Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks

Ricky Steamboat joins commentary. THE FINAL COUNTDOWN! Starks jumps Danielson before the bell and beats on him on the outside, driving the buckle into Danielson’s face. Danielson is busted open as the match finally starts. Starks whips Danielson and prances around the ring doing the “Yes” motion. Danielson starts headbutting Starks before throwing some hard round kicks to the body. Danielson charges Starks but gets dropped on the apron as Starks whips him in the eyes with the strap! Danielson gets mad and sets Starks up on the top rope and absolutely lays into him with the hardest shots I’ve ever heard in my life. Starks now in the Tree of Woe as Danielson lays into the chest and stomach of Starks… wow. Pair of dropkicks to Starks’ face. Make that three. Baseball slide sends Starks crashing to the floor. Starks uses the strap to pull Danielson into him and cracks him with the strap. Starks gets in the face of Steamboat, but Danielson pulls Starks face-first into the ring post. Danielson grinds Starks face into the ring post and then lays in a half a dozen more cracks of the strap. Yes kicks in the corner and a pair of of running dropkicks in the corner. Danielson charges for a third but Starks counters with a lariat. Both men have a hold of the strap and trade brutal lariat shots in the center of the ring. Danielson drops to a knee and EATS THE SHOTS TO THE FACE. Starks realizes he’s unleashed an animal in Danielson and just eats repeated strap shots and round kicks. This is actually hard to watch. Roundhouse kick to the face! Big Bill is here and it’s a No DQ match, so there’s nothing the referee can do. Steamboat pulls Bill from the apron and hits him with a few chops! Bill goozles Steamboat but Danielson sends Starks on top of Bill and then dives off the top on both men. Danielson readies himself for the Busiku Knee with Starks hits the interceptor spear! Two count. Starks tries for the RoShamBo but Danielson gets free and hits the Busiku Knee! One, two, no! I’M GOING TO KICK HIS F’ING HEAD IN! Wrist clutch by Danielson as he stomps the face of Ricky Starks. Omoplata by Danielson into the Lebell Lock! Starks is trying to get to the ropes but Danielson adjusts the strap and wraps it around Starks’ neck. STARKS GOES OUT!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ****3/4. Holy s. This match was unbelievable. The brutality was everything. Danielson laid in EVERYTHING he had and brought Starks to a whole new level. I loved the fact that it was not required to touch the four corners as well. Danielson being back in AEW is so important to the company.

Match #7. Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Kingston wearing a “Claudio Sucks Eggs” shirt. Shibata and Claudio start. Shibata eats a few European uppercuts but misses a PK. Kingston tags himself in and Claudio immediately tags Yuta. Claudio rolls to the outside and pulls Kingston out. Hockey fight! Suicide dive by Yuta to Kingston and the BCC are back in control. Quick tags by the BCC as Yuta locks in a double arm bar, with Claudio taunting from the outside. Kingston counters an Irish whip with an STO. Tag to Shibata! Hammer throw in the corner and a running boot by Shibata. Elbows in the corner. Claudio counters with a running European uppercut. Another running boot by Shibata and a stalling dropkick. Flying triangle by Shibata but Claudio counters with a powerbomb. Rocket Launcher by the BCC. Two count. Shibata locks in an Indian Death Lock on Yuta now, but Claudio lays some chops into the chest. Shibata welcomes it! Shibata catches a charging boot by Castagnoli and hooks a straight ankle lock. Double submission! Kingston tagged in now and it’s a hard chop and a DDT to Yuta. T-bone suplex by Kingston! Claudio comes in on Kingston’s blind spot and hits the big boot. Shibata dumps Claudio and hits a pump kick on Yuta right into a Saito suplex. Two count. Shibata and Claudio brawl to the outside. German suplex by Yuta but Kingston connects with the Ghetto Blaster. German again by Yuta with a bridge! Two count. Elbow strikes from the mount by Yuta. Claudio is in, and so is Kingston. Chops, slaps, and everything exchanged by both guys. Short arm clothesline by Claudio gets two. 12-6 elbows by Claudio. Neutralzier! One, two, Kingston is out at two! Claudio looks for the Ricola Bomb but Kingston flips out and lands on his feet. Spinning back fist! Northern Lights Bomb to Claudio. Two count! Shibata sends Yuta into a spinning back fist from Eddie and then right back into the rear naked choke. Claudio catches Kingston with a flash KO from a European uppercut and he gets the win!

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Rating: ***3/4. No surprise this match ruled, the surprise was the finish. I expected Kingston to go after Claudio for the ROH World Championship but now I’m not so sure. That said, everything about this ruled and even though the finish was a bit flat to the crowd, “it do be like that sometimes” in MMA and boxing, flash knockdowns do happen.

Match #8. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega

Both men trade wrist locks to start. Omega blocks a Powerdrive knee and hits a chop but Takeshita SPIKES Omega with a high angle backdrop driver. Holy cow. Takeshita drives Omega into the guard rail and follows up with a Helluva Kick in the corner. Takeshita looks for a brainbuster on the floor and Omega counters with the YOU CAN’T ESCAPE off the guard rail! Omega rolls back inside the ring and it’s a Kitaro Krusher to Takeshita. Omega dunks Takeshita’s face but Takeshita goes to the eyes. Takeshitaline takes Omega down! Takeshita counters a hurricanrana attempt and sends Omega face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Takeshita brings Omega outside the ring and PLANTS HIM with a sheerdrop brainbuster on the floor! Don Callis stacks a bunch of chairs up on Omega on the floor as Takeshita hits a somersault senton to the floor! Helluva Kick in the ring by Takeshita. Blue Thunder Bomb. Senton off the middle rope gets two. Excalibur mentions the single greatest luchador of all time, El Generico, who is Takeshita’s idol. Takeshita looks for a diving senton off the top but Omega gets the knees up. Takeshita misses the Powerdrive knee in the corner and lands on the floor. TERMINATOR by Omega. Missile dropkick to the center of the back by Omega. Snap dragon! Two! Takeshita looks for fight off a third snap dragon but eats a V-Trigger to the back of the neck. Poisonrana! Two count. Both men take turns flipping out of German suplexes. Rolling elbow by Takeshita. V-Trigger by Omega! Lariat by Takeshita! Powerbomb by Omega and a running knee to the face! Two count. V-Trigger by Omega! One Winged Angel is countered into a double overhook tombstone by Takeshita! Deadweight German suplex by Takeshita gets a two count. Omega tries to respond with strikes but both men are barely able to stand. BIG elbow by Takeshita. A second. Spinning leg lariat to the back of the head by Omega. Running V-Trigger to the back of Takeshita’s head on the turnbuckle. Omega looks for the One Winged Angel again and now walks up to the middle rope with Takeshita on his shoulders. Takeshita fights out and meets Omega on the top rope. AVALANCHE BLUE THUNDER BOMB! One, two, no! Powerdrive knee by Takeshita! One, two, no! Don Callis tries to stab Omega with a screwdriver but misses. Ripcord V-Trigger to Takeshita! One Winged Angel but Takeshita has the screwdriver, but the referee pulls it from his hands. Takeshita rolls through with a wheelbarrow suplex! Powerdrive knee. Two count. Takeshita drops the knee pad… Powerdrive knee with the exposed knee! One, two, three!

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ****1/2. Yep, this PPV continues to rule. Takeshita had to win this one and Omega needs not worry about losing anything in defeat. Takeshita is an absolute star on the rise and with Don Callis by his side, he doesn’t have to worry about saying a word. This match felt big, special, and delivered on all fronts.

Match #9. Bullet Club Gold vs. The Young Bucks & FTR

Austin and Cash exchange arm ringers but Matt Jackson tags himself in. Assisted dropkicks by The Bucks and a double hip toss. Dax tags himself in as Matt and Nick Jackson taunt the crowd, who are very anti-Bucks tonight. Jay White gets the tag and lays some heavy chops into Dax in the corner. Juice gets the tag now and gets chopped. Dax chops everyone on the apron. Jay White in now, and he gets chopped. Drop toe hold and an elbow to the back by FTR to Jay White. Juice in now with the left hand of God and Cash is in trouble in the Bullet Club corner. All eight man are in the ring and it’s a pier six brawl. Four-way Sharpshooters here but the Bullet Club get to the ropes. Snap suplex by Jay White into the corner on Dax. Juice brings Dax out of the corner the hard way and slows down the pace with a head lock. Colten tags in now and cuts off the tag before hitting Dax with a big dropkick. Splash in the corner by Colten. Colten misses a second but Juice gets the tag and cuts off Dax. Colten taunts the Bucks in the corner and allows the rest of the BC to attack behind the referee’s back. Juice misses a cannonball in the corner and Nick gets the tag. Nick clears house with a superkick to Austin and a double jump escalera that takes out Juice and Colten. Matt drills Juice with a superkick and assisted Sliced Bread. Running knee to White in the corner and a bulldog/dropkick combo. Superkick party to Austin. Matt and Cash throw a superkick party as Dax DDT’s Juice. Triple superkick threat by FTR and Matt as Nick hits the outside-in facebuster. Spike piledriver by Matt and Dax on Austin. FTR and the Bucks clear the ring as Dax superplexes Austin in the center of the ring and it’s a triple splash/elbow drop/450. Juice sends both members of the Bucks into the guard rail. Matt goes up top and dives over the top of the ring post to the floor, taking out Colten. Austin rolls up Dax with the trunks for two. Jay White is in now and chops Dax, who’s on his knees, while berating him. Shatter Machine attempt by the Bucks but Juice breaks it up. Bladerunner to Matt but Nick breaks it up. Superkicks to Jay White. Escalera by Nick. BTE Trigger by Matt and Dax on Jay but Colten is there to break it up. Matt follows Colten to the outside and hits the Fameasser. Bladerunner to Cash and Austin covers for the win!

Winners: Bullet Club Gold

Rating: ***1/2. This was a cluster and I think that was the intention. The story of Bullet Club Gold being able to work together as The Bucks and FTR took a bit to find their footing down the stretch was a good one. A lot of bodies in this match which made it a little hit or miss at points, but Bullet Club Gold getting the win was absolutely the right call.

Match #9. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Big fight feel. Moxley targets the head and neck early with big back suplexes. Stundog Millionaire out of nowhere and a suicide dive to Moxley on the outside. Moxley counters the around the world DDT with an X Plex. Both men fight to the outside now as Moxley sends Cassidy head-first into the ring post. Cassidy is busted open now as Moxley takes advantage with some big boots on the outside. Moxley throws Cassidy on the announcer’s table and beats on the wound before grinding his elbow across it. Piledriver back inside the ring and some hard crossfaces as Cassidy is bleeding profusely. Diving DDT off the top by Cassidy and a tornado DDT back inside the ring! Gotch Style Piledriver by Moxley gets two. Moxley transitions right into a bulldog choke. Cassidy rolls through but Moxley hands on and transitions into a rear naked choke with the hooks in. Moxley transitions again to a straight armbar but Moxley hitchhikers himself out of it. Moxley again holds on and moves to the Lebell Lock. Cassidy keeps moving his feet and finally hits the ropes. Moxley pulls up the mats on the outside and exposes the concrete floor and attempts a piledriver, but Cassidy counters with Beach Break! Shotgun dropkick by Cassidy sends Moxley head-first into the steel steps on the outside. Moxley barely beats the count at 9.9999. Orange Punch! Make that two! Moxley drops to a knee as Cassidy drops the elbow pad. Cassidy charges for a third and Moxley hits him with an Ace Crusher out of nowhere. Cassidy powers through and hits the third Orange Punch. Spear! Two count. Cassidy goes hands in pockets and delivers Orange kicks, but then picks up the intensity and pounds Moxley with boots. Cassidy charges and eats a King Kong Lariat! A second one! A third! Cassidy is out at two! Death Rider by Moxley! One, two, NO! Cassidy barely rolls his shoulder up. The entire arena is chanting “Freshly Squeezed”! Cassidy is pouring blood at this point. Cassidy flips Moxley off and Moxley absolutely plants Cassidy with a very high angle Death Rider for the win!

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Jon Moxley

Rating: ****1/4. Orange Cassidy is an absolute stud and that man deserves a vacation (although to be fair, Moxley does too). The story here was Moxley taking advantage of the months of punishment Cassidy has put himself through defending his title, and Cassidy being defiant until the very end.

After the match, the Blackpool Combat Club celebrate to the back as Orange Cassidy gets emotional in the middle of the ring. The entire arena is chanting “Freshly Squeezed” and “Thank you, Orange”. Cassidy salutes the crowd as we go off the air.

Final Thoughts: For a PPV that had about 72 hours build, it came together quite nicely in the end. Moxley/Cassidy was a heck of a way to close out the show, with Cassidy’s entire reign feeling like a big deal and an even bigger deal that it came to an end. Danielson and Starks was one of the best strap matches I’ve ever seen and a MOTY contender, with Danielson bringing Starks to the next level. Omega and Takeshita delivered on the level that everyone had hoped for, and there’s a big new Bonafide main eventer in Takeshita. The inevitable Samoa Joe/MJF feud is super interesting, as well. While not at the level of All In, it sure was close. 9/10.