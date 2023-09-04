As noted, Sonny Kiss is no longer with AEW and is now a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. Reports surfaced stating that AEW did not renew Kiss’s contract, which expired this month.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed this during last night’s AEW All Out media scrum. When someone asked Khan about Kiss he said the following:

I really like Sonny Kiss. We have a roster of over a hundred wrestlers now across AEW, and Sonny is a great wrestler. I think I’ve done a lot to really keep the locker room stable, and I have a lot of people that I not only keep under contract, but also I’ve done well, I think, to not do like major mass layoffs and let 20, 30 people go at a time.

That being said Khan said that with such a big roster and limited TV spots he couldn’t re-sign Kiss at this time.

But I do think I can’t renew every single contract in AEW. It would be impossible. And with such a big roster and a limited amount of TV spots, I think Sonny Kiss is a great wrestler and had a lot of potential from the very beginning of AEW, and still has a lot of potential as a wrestler. And I really like Sonny Kiss.

Khan adds that he really likes Kiss and thinks he could potentially return at some point in the future.

I think Sonny Kiss could certainly be back potentially, too. We’ve seen wrestlers go on and do some exciting stuff and come back like Stu Grayson, for example. So you never know what the future holds for Sonny Kiss or AEW, but I think Sonny Kiss has a lot of talent and I definitely wish him the best as a wrestler and still really hold Sonny in very high regard. It’s true that I didn’t renew that contract, but not because I don’t like Sonny.

Check out the full scrum below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)