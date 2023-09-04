The post-Payback and Labor Day edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While not officially announced as of this writing, it’s likely that new RAW Superstar Jey Uso will be on tonight’s show after Cody Rhodes brought him back at Payback on Saturday. In more Payback fallout, The Judgment Day is expected to celebrate new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest after their Payback title win over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, which came after assists from their stablemates and JD McDonagh.

Besides the names already announced for tonight’s RAW, the WWE website and the arena website have the following Superstars advertised – Rhodes, Owens, Zayn, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Fallout from WWE Payback

* The Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in a Tag Team Tornado match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Chad Gable

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

