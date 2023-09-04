Tonight’s AEW All Out pay-per-view featured Miro battling Powerhouse Hobbs in hoss fight, a match that had the Chicago fans screaming “BEEF” and “MEAT” throughout. The Redeemer would pick up the win with the Game Over.

Afterward, Hobbs attacked Miro, a great sign of disrespect after Miro offered him a handshake. However, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, make a surprise appearance to help her husband. She hit hobbs with a chair, which distracted the former TNT Champion long enough for Miro to chase him out of the ring.

However, Miro did not seem happy to see his wife. He left the ring without her to the surprise of the crowd.

Perry has not appeared in the pro-wrestling world since she was released by WWE back in 2021.

Full results to tonight’s AEW All Out can be found here.