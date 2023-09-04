Rickey Shane Page is your new MLW National Openweight Champion.

Page defeated Jacob Fatu at this evening’s Fury Road premium live event in Philadelphia. This ends the Samoan Werewolf’s reign at 151 days after he dethroned John Henningan. Page is now a double-champion in MLW as he the tag champion with AKIRA.

MLW also announced that Minoru Suzuki would be competing at their Slaughterhouse event in October. You can read about that here.