Kris Statlander is still your AEW TBS Champion.

Statlander defeated Ruby Soho at this evening’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago after connecting with her finishing maneuver. Toni Storm gave the champ an assist, which means her run with the Outcasts has officially come to an end. This marks her seventh successful defense since winning the title from Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing back in May.

Full results to tonight’s All Out pay-per-view can be found here.