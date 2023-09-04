Kris Statlander is still your AEW TBS Champion.
Statlander defeated Ruby Soho at this evening’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago after connecting with her finishing maneuver. Toni Storm gave the champ an assist, which means her run with the Outcasts has officially come to an end. This marks her seventh successful defense since winning the title from Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing back in May.
Statlander & Soho try to stay one step ahead of each other!
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv
🔗 https://t.co/iawFge9Cal#TBSChampionshipMatch@callmekrisstat | @realrubysoho pic.twitter.com/0gSYJa4b2A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
We were so close to seeing a new TBS Champion crowned in Ruby Soho!
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv
🔗 https://t.co/iawFge9Cal#TBSChampionshipMatch@callmekrisstat | @realrubysoho pic.twitter.com/6gPyTmeMMi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
Has Toni Storm lost her mind?!!
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv
🔗 https://t.co/iawFge9Cal#TBSChampionshipMatch@callmekrisstat | @realrubysoho pic.twitter.com/8j3TX8C6mz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
Full results to tonight’s All Out pay-per-view can be found here.