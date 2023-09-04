A new report has surfaced about CM Punk, one that shows his backstage drama has been going on for much longer than the events of last year’s Brawl Out, or last weekend’s Brawl In.

According to Bodyslam.net, the former world champion had some words with William Regal shortly after Regal debuted for AEW at Revolution 2022. The report states that Punk refused to shake the English-legend’s hand backstage at Revolution, told him he didn’t trust him and even called him out for being a potential stooge for Triple H.

NONE OF THIS has been confirmed as of this writing, but BodySlam.net does have a record of accurate reports. Regal would depart AEW by the end of 2022 and returned to WWE. Punk, in case you missed it, has been fired by AEW.

