Bryan Danielson is grateful to Ricky Starks.

The American Dragon returned to the ring at last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, where he defeated Ricky Starks in a brutal strap match that had the live crowd in Chicago on their feet throughout. During the post-show media scrum Danielson gave his thoughts on working with the Absolute One, stating that he felt Starks carried him in the matchup.

I had an excellent opponent. Every time people see Ricky Starks, every time Ricky Starks gets an opportunity, he knocks it out of the park. I will be the first one to say, this is outside of our stories and what we do, he carried me through that match. I’m good at certain things. I’m good at a decent amount of things and I’m confident in saying that. I can fire up, I can do all these things, but we was the one who carried me through that match

Starks was rumored to face CM Punk at All Out but the Second City Saint was fired over the weekend due to his actions at last Sunday’s All In pay-per-view in London. Tony Khan was asked about Punk at the scrum but did not comment. You can read about that here.

