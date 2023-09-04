Major League Wrestling held its Fury Road TV tapings on Saturday night in Philadelphia, PA. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider:

*In a Tornado Tag Team Match, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice defeated The Calling’s Talon and Cannonball.

*Love, Doug defeated Little Guido. B3cca was doing commentary during the bout. Doug gave her a cake after the match but got the cake in his face instead

*MLW Middleweight Champion AKIRA defeated Jimmy Lloyd in a Street Fight.

*Matt Cardona defeated The 1 Called Manders.

*Ichiban defeated Nolo Katana.

*MSL came out and declared his World Titan League was going to take over and brought out Snisky. MLW Champion Alex Kane defeated Snisky in a non-title match.

*Kiara James defeated Zayda Steel.

*TJ Crawford defeated Kevin Blackwood and Alec Price. A masked man got involved and was revealed to be Tony Deppen, who was aligns with Crawford.

*Mr. Thomas & J. Bougi defeated The Mane Event.

*MLW Middleweight Champion AKIRA defeated Matthew Justice.