Kurt Angle gives another health update.

The Olympic Hero revealed on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he will have to get shoulder replacement surgery in the near future, but is waiting to complete filming on a movie he is working on first.

I have to get shoulder replacement surgery. [I found out that I need surgery] about six months ago. My doctor told me before he injected it with Novocaine. I get injections in my shoulder right now… My knees are good. My back is okay. My neck is not too bad, but my shoulder is hurting pretty bad. So, I’m eventually going to have shoulder replacement surgery. Actually, I want to do this movie first before I do it.

