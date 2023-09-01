2023 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) has arrived in the United States on a big weekend for the top pro wrestling companies.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Muta is currently in Pittsburgh, PA, after just arriving from Japan.

There’s no word yet on why Muta has traveled to the United States, but the timing is very interesting as WWE Payback is being held in Pittsburgh on Saturday, and AEW All Out is being held in Chicago on Sunday.

Muta, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April, had his retirement match for Pro Wrestling NOAH on February 21, losing to Masahiro Chono. His last match under the Muta gimmick came on January 22 at a NOAH show, where he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat Hakushi, Naomichi Marufuji, and AKIRA.

Muta’s last match in the United States was a win over George South at WrestleCade on November 30, 2019. Muta has only appeared with WWE for the Hall of Fame, but he has made two appearances on AEW TV. Muta made a surprise appearance at Full Gear 2019 as a judge for the AEW World Title match, if needed, and then he appeared on the 2022 Grand Slam edition of Rampage to save Sting from The House of Black as Sting and Allin faced Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match.

