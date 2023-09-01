Calvin Tankman confirms his status with MLW.

The former tag champion announced on X (Twitter) that his contract with MLW has officially expired and that he is a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. In his post he thanks Court Bauer and the MLW fanbase for helping him grow over the last three years.

As of today I am officially a free agent. I’d like to thank @courtbauer and everyone involved with @MLW for giving me an opportunity to learn and grow as a performer over the last 3 years.

This confirms a report that Fightful made earlier in the week about Tankman’s status. Tankman signed with MLW back in 2020.