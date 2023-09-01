The Payback go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Tonight’s SmackDown will be headlined by the return of John Cena. Cena likely will not wrestle tonight, but he may appear to set up a few big happenings he is now being rumored for, as noted at this link.

In addition to the Superstars announced for matches or segments seen below, the following names are advertised for tonight: LA Knight, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and The Brawling Brutes, plus WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. The Miz in the dark main event of RAW Superstars.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The go-home build for WWE Payback

* John Cena returns to WWE TV

* Jimmy Uso returns to SmackDown for the first time since Jey Uso “quit”

* Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio

live coverage at 8pm ET

