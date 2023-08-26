Calvin Tankman is reportedly finishing up with MLW.

The 28-year-old star’s contract is set to expire on September 1st according to Fightful Select, ending his run with the promotion after three years. He initially signed in the summer of 2020 and is a former one-time MLW tag team champion alongside EJ Nduka.

Tankman last competed at MLW “Never Say Never,” where he unsuccessfully challenged Jacob Fatu for the MLW National Openweight Championship. It is not currently known whether Tankman plans on re-signing or testing the competitive free agency market.

Stay tuned.