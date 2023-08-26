AEW is one day away from its massive All In London pay-per-view, an event that will take place from Wembley Stadium in front of one of the largest crowds of all time for a pro-wrestling show.

Several photos have since leaked online showing AEW’s stage being constructed inside of Wembley, with several showing off how massive the stadium is. Check out those photos below.

The stage for AEW's All In is being built at Wembley! #AEWAllIn #AEW pic.twitter.com/jT3qeY21KO — The Super Kick Society (@TheSuperKickPod) August 22, 2023

Here is some more pictures of the All In stage being constructed at Wembley! #AEW #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/osmUk1VpzS — AEW Superfan (@SuperfanAew) August 23, 2023

