AEW star and former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal recently joined MuscleManMalcolm to hype up this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view, an event that will see 80,000+ fans crowd Wembley Stadium.

During the interview, Lethal would be asked to give his thoughts on All In. Despite being left off the card Lethal is so proud to be team AEW, but does wish he could do his Black Machismo gimmick on the show.

Even without Wembley, it’s an honor and a privilege, and I’m so happy to be at AEW. We have already sold it out. This is not just the biggest event in AEW history. This is a big, monumental wrestling history event. We’re the highest ticket-selling [event] in that as far as wrestling, which is freaking awesome. It’s unreal. What a life. The only thing that actually would make it sweeter is if I was doing Black Machismo there.

Lethal looks back at getting to play Black Machismo at the 2018 All In event, where he was managed by Lanny Poffo.

The jacket that I wore on that particular event was Macho Man’s legit jacket. Not too many people realize that, and when I found that I was going to be using it, which was like three days in advance, I started panicking, sweating. I was nervous. I got there the night before. Lanny came to my room and gave me the jacket. I remember laying the jacket on the bed and thinking ‘Holy crap, this is Macho Man’s real jacket. It was so old that you couldn’t rub it too rough because it started deteriorating. That’s how old the jacket was. It meant the world to me that Lanny set that up. So yeah, that event meant a lot to me.

