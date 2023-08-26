Chris Jericho has the upper-hand on Will Ospreay ahead of their clash at tomorrow’s AEW All In pay-per-view.

The Demo God jumped Ospreay at today’s Revolution Pro Anniversary event from the Copper Box Arena shortly after the Aerial Assassin defeated Shingo Takagi in the main event. Similar to his attack on Kenny Omega at All In 2018 Jericho was masked when he nailed Ospreay, then revealed himself after hitting his signature running codebreaker.

Chris Jericho just showed up at today’s RevPro & attacked Will Ospreay before their ALL IN match! pic.twitter.com/dRxrZPKB1I — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 26, 2023

Jericho vs. Ospreay is one of the many big matches on tomorrow’s All In card. You can check out the latest lineup here.