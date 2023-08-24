AEW President Tony Khan has officially announced the FTW Title match for Sunday’s AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show.

As noted in last night’s spoiler post, there will be an angle on Saturday’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Collision to set up Hook vs. FTW Champion Jack Perry for All In. The segment began with Perry coming out to retire the FTW Title, and was originally planned for last night’s Fyter Fest Dynamite, but was moved to Collision. You can click here for full Collision spoilers to air on Saturday as the All In go-home show.

In an update, Khan appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast this morning and announced that Hook vs. Perry for the FTW Title will take place on the All In pre-show.

“There’s one more huge match coming up on Sunday and it’s free to everybody worldwide,” Khan said. “It’s part of the Zero Hour, and it’s for the FTW Championship. It’s a big rematch with Jack Perry, the FTW Champion, who has really disrespected the title and disrespected the lineage of it, the history, and the former champion when Jack Perry takes on Hook this Sunday on the Zero Hour.”

Perry defeated Hook to capture the FTW Title during the Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on July 19, in what was Hook’s first loss out of 34 matches with the company. Since then, Perry has only defended the title once and that came on the August 9 Dynamite as he retained over the legendary Rob Van Dam.

The 2023 AEW All In pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, August 27 from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The Zero Hour pre-show will begin at 12pm ET, and the main card will begin at 1pm ET. Below is the updated card with 11 matches confirmed:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)

AEW “Real” World Title Match

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

AEW World Trios Titles Match

The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Santana and Ortiz vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

Tag Team Coffin Match

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Adam Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita

Zero Hour Pre-show: ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) (c)

Zero Hour Pre-show: FTW Title Match

Hook vs. Jack Perry (c)

