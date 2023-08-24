AEW taped Saturday’s Fyter Fest edition of Collision on Wednesday night at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. Thanks to Mack Parsons for the following spoilers:

* Jack Perry came out to retire the FTW Title but Hook attacked him and put him through a table. The title will be defended at All In now. This segment was filmed before Dynamite

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe came to the ring to cut a heel promo on AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk for their All In match. Joe then went to commentary

* CM Punk, Hook, Sting and Darby Allin defeated AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland and Jay White. This was filmed as the first match on the Collision tapings but it will air as Saturday’s main event. After the match, Joe came down and attacked Punk. They brawled in the ring while everyone else fought at ringside, using steel chairs and the barriers

* Big Bill defeated Vary Morales in a squash match. Ricky Starks served as Bill’s manager to keep the suspension storyline going

* Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated Action Andretti and Darius Martin

* Willow Nightingale defeated Robyn Renegade

* Keith Lee defeated Zicky Dice

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian in the last match of the Collision tapings to air this Saturday

