AEW has announced the following matches for Saturday’s Fyter Fest edition of Collision, which will also serve as the All In go-home show:

* Jack Perry will retire the FTW Title

* AEW stars will check in from London

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

* All In All-Star Match: AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk, Sting, Darby Allin and a mystery partner vs. AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Jay White and Swerve Strickland with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on commentary

Saturday’s AEW Collision is being taped tonight from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. We will have live spoilers shortly.

