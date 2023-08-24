AEW has confirmed that Stadium Stampede at All In will now be a 5 vs. 5 match.

As noted, tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, which was also the All In go-home Dynamite, saw Santana and Ortiz return to align with The Blackpool Combat Club. Dynamite also saw Rey Fenix leave on a stretcher after taking a crowbar shot from Wheeler Yuta. This angle, which was expected, is how they are temporarily writing Fenix out of the storylines as he has cut back on international travel while he tries to establish residency in the United States.

In an update, AEW has announced that Fenix was pulled from the Stadium Stampede match, leaving 5 members on his former team. It was also announced that Santana and Ortiz will be joining The Blackpool Combat Club’s team in Stadium Stampede, which fills up two of their previously needed mystery partner slots, and also makes this a 5-man team.

Stadium Stampede at AEW All In will now feature Santana, Ortiz, Yuta, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta.

The 2023 AEW All In pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, August 27 from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The Zero Hour pre-show will begin at 12pm ET, and the main card will begin at 1pm ET. Below is the updated card with 10 matches announced:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)

AEW “Real” World Title Match

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

AEW World Trios Titles Match

The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Santana and Ortiz vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

Tag Team Coffin Match

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Adam Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita

Zero Hour Pre-show: ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) (c)

