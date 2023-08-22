Rey Fenix is expected to miss Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view from London.

As noted earlier, AEW President Tony Khan held a media call today and talked about how there would be changes to the All In card due to unplanned happenings in the real world, which are not related to the world of pro wrestling. You can click here for Khan’s full comments on plans for the All In card.

In an update, a new report from F4Wonline.com notes that Fenix likely will miss All In as he’s trying to establish residency in the United States, and because of this, he has not left the country as of late.

There’s no word yet on when AEW found out that Fenix would not be working All In, but Fightful has also reported that as of today, he is no longer planned for the show. AEW was obviously under the impression that Fenix would be working All In when they booked the Stadium Stampede match.

Fenix was scheduled to team with Penta El Zero Miedo, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta) to go against The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) and three mystery partners.

Fenix is still scheduled to wrestle Moxley on tomorrow’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, which will also serve as the Dynamite go-home show for All In. It’s likely that Dynamite will feature some sort of angle to write Fenix off the All In card, unless something has changed and he plans to make the trip to London, but as of today, multiple sources report that he is no longer planned for All In. AEW could end up making the Stadium Stampede a 5 vs. 5 match, which means The Blackpool Combat Club would only need two mystery partners.

Fenix recently passed on working AAA’s Triplemania XXXI event in Mexico City on August 12, so that he could drop the AAA Latin American Title, for the same reason he’s missing All In. This led to AAA stripping him of that title and the AAA World Cruiserweight Title in mid-July as he parted ways with the company, reportedly due to his commitments with other promotions. AEW’s QT Marshall won the AAA Latin American Title at Triplemania XXXI, but the AAA World Cruiserweight Title has been vacant since mid-July.

