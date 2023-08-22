AEW’s Fight for The Fallen edition of Collision drew 482,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 1.26% from the previous week’s live show, which drew 476,000 viewers for the ninth Collision episode.

The tenth episode of Collision drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is even with the 0.17 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.17 key demo rating represents around 223,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 3.72% from the 215,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode’s 0.17 key demo rating represented.

Saturday’s Collision drew the fourth-lowest total audience for the show so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating for the show so far, tied with one other episode. Friday’s Collision episode ranked #13 for the night on cable in the key demographic, according to spoilertv.com. Saturday’s total audience was up 1.26% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

Saturday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. TBA, a promo from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA, a promo from Ricky Starks, Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante, a promo from Miro, Jay White vs. Dalton Castle, plus Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Collision Viewership Tracker:

June 17 Episode: 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

June 24 Episode: 595,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 8 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 579,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Owen Hart Tournament Finals episode)

July 22 Episode: 618,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 739,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 417,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 26 Episode:

