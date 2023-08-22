Hikaru Shida is thankful for Kenny Omega.

The AEW superstar and current reigning women’s champion spoke about The Cleaner during a recent interview with Stephanie Chase from Digital Spy. Shida credits Omega for exposing Western audiences to how talented Joshi wrestlers can be.

I think he worked especially for Joshi because he wrestled in Japan, and he knows how Joshi is good,” she said. “I always say that Japanese Joshi wrestling is the best in the world, and he helped so much to show that to the world. Also, he can speak Japanese. So he helped so much [with] language, too.

Another name Shida credits is the legendary Dustin Rhodes. She says the Natural has helped the Joshi wrestlers a bunch in AEW.

Dustin, he’s always nice and cheers me up. Of course, he trained female wrestlers and still helps so much.

Shida will be defending her AEW women’s championship against Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Saraya at this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view in London. The latest card for the event can be found here. However,Fans should expect some changes to the card in the coming weeks.

