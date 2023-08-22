Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, England will feature a live performance by Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy.

Jericho has announced that Fozzy will perform his “Judas” theme song as he walks to the ring for his non-title match with IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

As seen in the video below, Jericho noted that for the first time ever, he will sing himself to the ring while Fozzy plays live.

Fozzy will also play their biggest headlining show ever during AEW All In Weekend in London as they will be at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on Friday night at 7pm. Massive Wagons and Kris Barras are the supporting acts on Friday’s Fozzy show. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster. VIP Packages are also still available with general admission seating, a photo op and signed photo with the band, two autographed items that you bring, early hassle-free merchandise shopping, and a private Soundcheck Experience that includes a mini-set of Fozzy and classic rock songs.

You can see the related tweets below:

HUGE NEWS! @FOZZYROCK will be playing #Judas LIVE at #AEWAllIn from @wembleystadium! And get tix NOW for the biggest headlining show in our history this Friday at @O2ForumKTown at https://t.co/B5dYyfspEx! pic.twitter.com/H625QV7Aww — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 22, 2023

#AEW weekend kicks off with a special London performance by @FOZZYROCK at @O2ForumKTown on Aug 25th! #AEW fans exclusively save 20%, just click https://t.co/SnNqif5y4s and use the promo code FOZZY2023!@IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/rfMQThaqmq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2023

London, it’s going down on August 25th at @o2forumktown for our BIGGEST headlining UK show EVER! Tickets & individual photo VIP Meet & Greets are VERY limited for this special occasion – and they’re on sale NOW at https://t.co/JCIYdepAsd! 🤘🇬🇧 🎥: @jessicaxgolich pic.twitter.com/GaGrJ1LKzO — FOZZY (@FOZZYROCK) August 11, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.