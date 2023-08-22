Shane Helms looks back on his encounters with The Rock in WWE.

The Hurricane, who still works for the company as a producer, spoke about the Great One during his recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet. Helms recalls feeling the pressure while working with Rocky because he knew that if it didn’t go well he would sink, while the Rock would continue to be The Rock.

It’s not easy. And all the pressure was on me. You know, people don’t realize that. Like, if I go out there and stink it up with The Rock, he’s still gonna be The Rock. You’re never gonna see me again. Even I mean, even going into the match, you know, people. You know, we were talking a little bit earlier about Logan and Ricochet and who’s the pressure on? Well, as a producer, yes, the pressure is on me I’m gonna get yelled at if this goes sideways. But yeah, with Rocky. I was like, we had all the pressures on me. Because when we have that match, if this match sucks, he’s still gonna be The Rock. He’s still going to WrestleMania against Steve Austin. You won’t see my little if go out there and blow it with The Rock. Then it’s gonna be over for me.

Things seemed to have worked out well for Helms, who shocking defeated the Brahma Bull on an episode of Raw.

