Shane Helms, also known as “The Hurricane,” recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a variety of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on producing one of the top matches at WrestleMania 38.

The match in question was the Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville celebrity match, one that featured Knoxville’s Jackass crew getting invovled. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks producing the Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville match at WrestleMania 38:

Yeah, and I knew going in there’s gonna be some people they’re gonna hate this. And so I just completely ignored those people from day one. I was like, there’s a certain portion of the audience that is not gonna like this no matter what. So to hell with them. I’m aiming for you know, the audience that I thought would like it. I know being in Gorilla for that your own headset. Just the laughter in Gorilla is popping as loud as anything I’ve ever heard. It’s the most pops I’ve ever seen in Gorilla.

Recalls advising Nikki Ash:

She came to me and asked me what are my thoughts on it, and they would at different times when I first came in. And I’ve gotten this question a million times, would you ever consider letting somebody else be The Hurricane? Like, that’s an interesting thought, that I become the mentor to the new Hurricane. That was like, you know, hey, if you guys present me something interesting, I will do whatever. You know, I like producing but if you need an on-screen character, if it helps another talent. Now, here’s my thing with Nikki. And I will do something with you on-screen if it helps you. I don’t need it to help me and I don’t want to detract from you. Because right now, one of the things against her was that everybody would think of me when they saw her. So now, if you’re trying to fight that it’s not going to help if I show up on screen with her, that’s just going to reinforce it. So, you know, I was trying to help her figure out a way for her to do her own version of this thing that I had done so well. So it was a tough spot for her too. But I supported it from the very beginning. Like whatever you need, I will help you and you know, I gave her advice whenever she asked for it, which, you know, she did a lot which was a good credit to her.

You can check out Helms’ full interview below.