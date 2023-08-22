Kevin Nash provides a health update.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he revealed to his listeners that he will most likely have to get his neck fused and is on the lookout for a good neck surgeon due to years of bumping in the industry.

I’m hunting for probably a neck surgeon. I don’t know [if I’ll have to have it fused]. It’s getting…I talked to the people from bio accelerator and she’s saying, ‘Give it some more time, it’s just been a couple months.’ I think about it and just like, my shoulders have gotten way better, like night and day. My neck is just, I’ve got a C2 and a C5 that are not good. It’s the discs.

Nash later explains that he recently had a procedure on his shoulders, which are feeling great, but that the gimmicks he has at his house for his neck are unhelpful.

I did my shoulders again. I did my shoulders and my neck all three times. I still lift heavy. It’s just hard, when you’re pressing your head on bench presses and shit. I got so many gimmicks at my house. None of that shit works.

