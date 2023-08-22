Bryan Danielson is headed to London for AEW All In.

Danielson is currently out of action with the broken arm suffered earlier this summer at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, but word now from Fightful Select is that he is scheduled to be in London this weekend for All In. While Danielson is scheduled to be at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, it was noted that he is not scheduled to wrestle as he has not been medically cleared.

Danielson has been helping out with AEW creative as of late, and likely will be at All In to assist backstage, but there’s always a chance he will make some sort of non-wrestling appearance on the All In broadcast.

AEW President Tony Khan noted on today’s All In media call that original plans for Sunday had Danielson booked in a big match, but he did not elaborate. It’s been reported that Danielson vs. Kenny Omega was considered for All In as the rematch to their 30-minute time limit draw on September 22, 2021, which was the opening match on the inaugural Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City. Omega vs. Danielson II was at least considered for All In before Danielson suffered the broken arm, and the match was still being considered after the injury, but briefly, as officials hoped Danielson would be ready for a return. It was later determined that the injury was worse than initially believed, and that forced several creative changes for AEW.

