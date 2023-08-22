AEW President Tony Khan participated in a media call earlier today to hype up this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium in London.

During the call, Khan revealed that there will be changes coming to the All In card due to unplanned things happening in the real world, ones that are unrelated to the world of pro-wrestling.

I expect more changes. They are not changes I wanted to make or planned to make. I’m not talking about the World Championship match or even the World Tag Team Title match. There will probably be some other changes to the card necessitated by things happening in the real world. Stuff, in some cases, stuff that is nobody’s fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling. I am going to try to work through this week to make it as strong as possible and hopefully make the card better than it had been. There will be changes to the card. I plan to add something, and I might have to make some changes in the body of the card. They are not changes that will change the quality of the show and I’m glad the big matches are in such a good position right now. After you see some changes, whether it’s the scrum or whenever, I can talk to you more about when and why I decided to do those. It’s not like they were things where even a week or two I knew about or was expecting to have to change. That’s part of pro wrestling.

One match that appears to be remaining the same is the massive tag team title match between FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and the Young Bucks. Khan did address Wheeler’s recent arrest during the call. You can read what he had to say about it here.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you up to date on the All In card and the changes that are expected to come.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)