Trick Williams opens up about his decision to part ways with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

The company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall, where he referred to his relationship with Hayes as a Batman and Robin situation.

Yeah, I’m my own man. Carmelo’s his own man, and I’m happy. I’m excited more than ever because I get to show what I can do. No more Batman [and] Robin. I’m Batman, too. It’s a great feeling.

When asked to elaborate on this, Williams explained that he always supported Hayes when he was in his corner, but now plans on reaching his full potential on his own.

Not because I am a Robin, but because up to this point, I’ve been uplifting my brother. He brought me into the business, like, ‘Hey, it’s Trick/Melo now.’ That’s what he did. He brought me into the business. While I learned, I got better, I watched him. Now, I’m ready to take on and reach my full potential as well.

Williams and Hayes have been together close to two years in NXT. Check out his full interview below.

