The WWE Producers for last night’s RAW from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, have been revealed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW report.

* Ricochet vs. Riddick Moss and Natalya vs. Nikki Cross for WWE Main Event were produced by Adam Pearce (spoilers here)

* The opening RAW segment with The Judgment Day and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was produced by Shane Helms and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. The New Day was produced by Chris Park

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable was produced by Jason Jordan

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Candice LeRae was produced by Shawn Daivari

* The Miz vs. Akira Tozawa with LA Knight on commentary was produced by Petey Williams and Nick Aldis, who is trying out for the role

* The segment with Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was produced by Tyson Kidd

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter was produced by Tyson Kidd

* The main event with The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was produced by Michael Hayes and Shane Helms

