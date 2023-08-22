Tony Khan finally gives his thoughts on the arrest of AEW star and current tag champion, Cash Wheeler.

The FTR member was arrested last Friday morning after turning himself in on a warrant related to a road rage incident from late July. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, which is a third degree felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Wheeler was released from jail on a $2,500 bond on Friday afternoon, and was not put under any travel restrictions. Sports Illustrated reported that he is still expected to work All In this Sunday, where he and Dax Harwood will defend the AEW tag titles against the Young Bucks.

Khan spoke about the Wheeler situation on today’s All In/Fyter Fest media call, where he called the situation inconclusive and tells fans that he is still very excited for the match .

As for things that have happened outside of the ring, I can’t comment on the specifics at this time because I still don’t know everything. We’re still learning facts. Based on the information we have at this time, we’re still keeping an eye on that situation. At this time, I think it’s a very inconclusive situation. It differs from other times where we’ve come in and weighed in or acted on a situation based on the evidence because, in this case, with everything we’re looking at, I don’t think we have those facts right now. At this point, I think it’s rather inconclusive. I do very much look forward to the match and we’ll keep an eye out throughout this weekend and as long as it’s a pending situation.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)