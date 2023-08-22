AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler will be working Sunday’s All In pay-per-view from London.

As noted, Wheeler was arrested last Friday morning after turning himself in on a warrant related to a road rage incident from late July. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, which is a third degree felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Wheeler was released from jail on a $2,500 bond on Friday afternoon, and was not put under any travel restrictions. You can click here for full details on the incident and arrest, along with arraignment video and the police report.

In an update, a new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated notes that despite the arrest, Wheeler is expected to be at All In on Sunday as FTR defends the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks.

It was noted that Sports Illustrated has confirmed that The Bucks vs. FTR is still happening, at least as of now. While there has been some speculation on Wheeler’s status for All In, the company moved forward with the storyline on Saturday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Collision, and the two teams were announced for a face-to-face interview on this Wednesday’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, which will also serve as the go-home Dynamite for All In.

All In will mark the third bout between The Bucks and FTR, with the rivalry tied at 1-1. Barrasso pointed to how there has been considerable distraction surrounding the Wheeler incident and because of that, the two teams will have to work extra hard to ensure fans are just as invested in what happens between the ropes.

It was also noted how there is still no certainty on whether Wheeler informed AEW President Tony Khan of the arrest ahead of time. Khan will be speaking to the media this afternoon, and it’s almost guaranteed that he will be asked about the Wheeler incident.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.