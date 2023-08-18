As noted, AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler of FTR was arrested this morning by the Orlando Police Department and charged with one count of third degree felony aggravated assault with a firearm. He turned himself in at midnight, and was then booked in Circuit Court. The warrant was issued on Friday, July 28, but before turning himself in today, he filed a plea of not guilty, via his lawyer, on Thursday, August 3. Following today’s arraignment in front of Judge Jerry L. Brewer, Wheeler was being held by Florida’s Orange County Department of Corrections under a $2,500 bond, which came with stipulations agreed on by the judge, the State Attorney, and Wheeler’s attorney. The bond amount was also agreed on. It was later revealed at the arraignment how Wheeler was involved in “a road rage incident” on Thursday, July 27, and that Wheeler allegedly “flashed a gun” at the victim, according to the State Attorney. At the hearing, Wheeler’s lawyer Matthew Ferry said he did not know the victim.

In an update, Orange County has released the incident report for Wheeler’s arrest following a records request. Corporal Mitchell Bowhay of the Orlando Police Department filed the following report on Thursday, July 27. We have redacted Wheeler’s license plate number, addresses related to the victim, and the victim’s place of employment. Officer Bowhay’s report reads like this:

On July 27, 2023, at 0959 I, Officer M. Bowhay #19932, responded to [REDACTED] in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm call. Upon my arrival I spoke to the victim, Daniel Matta, who provided me with a sworn written/verbal statement that said the following: Matta stated he was driving west on Interstate 4 north of Exit 83. He noticed a Jeep Gladiator weaving in and out of traffic honking its horn, so he moved over to the far-right lane to let the Jeep pass. Matta said the Jeep took the right shoulder to drive around him on the passenger side of his vehicle. Matta looked over and noticed a white male with a beard pointing a black semi-automatic handgun out of the driver’s window at him with a strong stare. Matta said he feared for his life at this time. Matta stated he slowed down to get out of the way of the firearm and ended up behind the suspect vehicle at this time. At this time both were committed to exit 83 (Ivanhoe Blvd). Matta took pictures of the Jeep as it turned right onto College Park Drive and began to drive reckless. Matta said the Jeep beared Florida tag [REDACTED]. After taking the picture, Matta said he called 911 and gave the vehicle information to dispatch the details of what occurred. He explained he could not be late for work and asked an officer to meet him at his work [REDACTED]. I created a photo line-up using ELVIS (a database used by law enforcement for investigative purposes). Elvis selected five random photos based on the suspect’s Florida driver’s license picture and put them in a randomized order with the suspect being the sixth picture. Officer Blinn #34211 met with Matta and presented him with the photo lineup instructions and the photo lineup. Matta quickly selected the correct picture, photo #2, of the suspect, later identified as, Daniel M. Wheeler, W/M D.O.B 5/17/1987 with 100% certainty. (See Officer Blinn’s supplement for more details.) Based on Mattas sworn statement and the positive photo lineup identification, probable cause exist to charge Wheeler with, aggravated assault with a firearm violation of F.S.S. 784.021(1)(A)-1.

Orange County jail records show Wheeler is no longer incarcerated, indicating that he got out on the $2500 bond.

Per the stipulations of the bond, Wheeler has been ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim or witnesses, and he is not allowed to possess any weapon, firearm or ammunition. He must turn over any weapons he owns to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office within 12 hours of his release from jail, and they will hold those weapons until the case has been finalized. Wheeler was not given any travel restrictions, and was not ordered to turn in his passport, so he should be able to travel to London, England for AEW All In on Sunday, August 27 as FTR is scheduled to defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks.

For those who missed it, AEW issued the following statement to The Orlando Sentinel today: “AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

If convicted, Wheeler will be facing up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

You can see Wheeler’s mugshot photo below, along with arraignment footage, and a full transcript from the arraignment:

ARRAIGNMENT TRANSCRIPT: Mr. Ferry (Defense Attorney): Standing to my right is Mr. Wheeler, Daniel Wheeler. He turned himself in late last night on a warrant by the Orlando Police Department. The charge was aggravated assault with a firearm. It’s a third-degree felony. We are requesting that the court set bond in the amount of $2,500, with no contact with the alleged victims in the affidavit, and no possession of weapons. My client is 36 years old. He’s a US citizen. Has no prior record to my knowledge. He owns a home in Maitland. And so those are the reasons. Judge Brewer: Just a second. I didn’t get a chance to look at this affidavit. Let me take a look at it. So this is not domestic related — doesn’t appear to be. Mr. Ferry: No, Your Honor. I don’t think he — I haven’t seen the affidavit, but my understanding is he does not know who these people are. Judge Brewer: Well, State, did you want to be heard on bond or conditions? State Attorney: No, Your Honor. Mr. Wheeler appears to have no other criminal history. It does appear to be a road rage type incident. He allegedly flashed a handgun at the alleged victim. But given that he has no prior history and does not know the victim, the conditions that defense has laid out, we he have no objections to. Judge Brewer: Thank you. All right, well, that sounds reasonable. $2,500 for the bond. In addition to that, sir, you’re going to be ordered to have no contact with the victim or any other witnesses involved in the case. You’re also going to be ordered to have no weapons on or about your person. Now, that means that any weapons that you own that aren’t in the custody of law enforcement at this point are going to have to be turned into the Sheriff’s Department pending the outcome in this case, and that’s to be done within 12 hours of your release. All right? Daniel Wheeler: Yes, Sir. Judge Brewer: Now, anything else, State? State Attorney: No, Your Honor. Judge Brewer: Mr. Ferry? Mr. Ferry: No, Your Honor, thank you so much for your accommodations. – Judge Brewer: Not a problem, and good to see you. Mr. Ferry: Thank you, sir. Good to see you. Take care.

(H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcript)

